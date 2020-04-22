Call to appreciate services of paramedical staff

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Chairman Punjab Paramedical Staff Association Services Hospital Lahore Arshad Butt and President Young Nurses Association Shamshad Niazi have called upon the government authorities, general public as well as the media to appreciate the services and performance of all paramedical staff who are rendering selfless services for the coronavirus patients day and night.

In a joint statement here on Wednesday, they said that all employees of the public sector medical institutions werea valuable asset and they should be encouraged and appreciated during the current hard times.

They held a special meeting of the association in which the current situation of the pandemic in the country was discussed. The meeting participants paid tribute to the nursing chiefs and other staff, including Infection Control Chief Lubna Yasmin, who were working to protect employees, patients and attendants during the coronavirus outbreak.