Call To Curb Violence Against Women

Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2024 | 07:46 PM

Call to curb violence against women

Civil society workers stressed the need to address the incidents of gender based violence in order to promote a sense of security among women, a peaceful and safer society

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Civil society workers stressed the need to address the incidents of gender based violence in order to promote a sense of security among women, a peaceful and safer society.

In a workshop on violence against women, held under auspices of the Social Youth Council of Patriots (SYCOP), the speakers highlighted the importance of reducing incidents of violence against women in society.

The workshop, attended by representatives from various sectors including lawyers, prosecutors, civil society members, religious leaders, and government officials, stressed the role of justice system reforms in addressing violence based on gender.

Prominent figures like Kaleem Qaimkhani underscored the significance of community engagement and mutual cooperation in curbing such violence, proposing practical recommendations and advocating for sustained activism.

Chairperson of the SYCOP, Ume Kulsoom Seyal also spoke suggested the need for meaningful dialogue, exchange of ideas, and collaboration among stakeholders to effectively tackle violence against women in the country.

