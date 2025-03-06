Call To Embankment At River Indus
Muhammad Irfan Published March 06, 2025 | 12:40 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) The dwellers of Beat Wasa, Kalru and Khanwala (Kot Sultan) have demanded
the authorities concerned for embankments to save their farmlands from erosion
by Indus river.
In this regard, the residents gathered outside the Deputy Commissioner Office
and recorded their protest.
They lamented that hundreds of acres of agricultural land had already been
lost to erosion from the Indus River, forcing many families to migrate.
The protesters pointed out that lawmakers and officials had visited the
affected areas multiple times but failed to take practical steps to resolve
the issue.
In response, Deputy Commissioner Quratul Ain stated that a detailed report
on the situation had been submitted to the Punjab government, along with
an official letter urging immediate action.
She expressed the hope that the issue would soon be addressed.
