'Call To End Violence Against Women'

Sumaira FH Published November 29, 2022 | 08:26 PM

Punjab government spokesperson Musarrat Jamshed Cheema said on Tuesday that there was a need to work together to prevent violence against women and children. She was addressing a seminar organised by Punjab University Institute of Social and Cultural Studies in connection with the ongoing awareness campaign regarding violence against women and children

Punjab Women Protection Committee Chairperson Rafia Kamal, SSDO Executive Director Syed Kausar Abbas, Institute of Social and Cultural Studies Director Prof Dr Rubeena Zakar, representatives of NGOs, faculty members and students participated.

Musarrat Cheema said that laws should be strictly enforced to end violence against women and children.

She said that women, whether poor, educated or uneducated, were subject to sexual harassment and violence in any society. She said that the problems of sexual harassment and violence were also faced in developed countries, but there was a rule of law to deal with them.

Punjab Women Protection Committee Chairperson Rafia Kamal said that awareness should be continued through seminars and workshops in educational institutions to prevent violence against women and children. She said that with the cooperation of police and health department, incidents of violence against women and children would be reduced. Rafia said that men and women together form a civilised society.

