Open Menu

Call To Enforce Laws To Curb Violence Against Women

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 25, 2024 | 07:45 PM

Call to enforce laws to curb violence against women

Enforcing and implementing laws aimed at preventing violence against women is essential to curbing gender-based violence

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Enforcing and implementing laws aimed at preventing violence against women is essential to curbing gender-based violence. Prof. Dr. Faleeha Zahra Kazmi expressed these views during the inaugural ceremony of an awareness campaign organized

by the Women Development Center of Home Economics University in

collaboration with UNICEF.

She emphasized that the university focuses on developing its students'

skills and abilities, equipping them with professional expertise in various fields.

Addressing the ceremony, U.S. Consul General Kristin Hawkins highlighted

women's critical role in Pakistan's progress. She stated that the U.S.

is running various programs to support women's development in Pakistan

and stressed the need to provide equal opportunities for women to

advance.

Senior journalist Salman Abid remarked that women are making strides in

diverse sectors, and female parliamentarians have played the most active

role in legislating for women's protection. He emphasized that women are

an integral part of Pakistan’s society, and without their inclusion,

societal progress is impossible.

UNICEF Punjab head, Sehar Raza Jafri, stated that to prevent violence,

women must be provided protection under existing laws, and awareness

about all forms of gender-based violence must be raised among the youth.

Professor Dr. Ra’ana Malik from Punjab University urged students to

actively participate in the awareness campaign to play an effective role

in preventing violence. She stressed the importance of women advancing

in the field of education and highlighted the responsibility of parents

to empower their daughters.

Senior journalist Dr. Huma Sadaf pointed out that gender-based attitudes

towards women also constitute violence and that women must also fulfill

their responsibilities to overcome these challenges.

The students presented a short play highlighting the importance of

women's education as part of the awareness campaign against violence.

The event was attended by Secretary of Women Development Salman Ali,

senior journalist Salman Ghani, Dr. Iram Rubab, Dr. Tayyaba Sohail, along with a large number of faculty members and students.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Punjab Progress Women Event All From

Recent Stories

Abducted girl recovered within a week

Abducted girl recovered within a week

31 seconds ago
 Finance Minister stresses reforms in Department Ac ..

Finance Minister stresses reforms in Department Accounts Committee to promote tr ..

33 seconds ago
 Lahore police continue checking at entry, exit poi ..

Lahore police continue checking at entry, exit points

36 seconds ago
 Workshops held on best practices in online educati ..

Workshops held on best practices in online education

17 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, ADB official d ..

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, ADB official discuss development projects

17 minutes ago
 PJA launches another training program on professio ..

PJA launches another training program on professional analysis of revenue docume ..

39 seconds ago
Direct flights to Moscow, trade corridor with Bela ..

Direct flights to Moscow, trade corridor with Belarus, Central Asia on the agend ..

24 minutes ago
 Smog, fog expected in parts of Punjab and Sindh: P ..

Smog, fog expected in parts of Punjab and Sindh: PMD

33 minutes ago
 District admin introduces designated days for LTV ..

District admin introduces designated days for LTV and HTV driving tests

33 minutes ago
 PBIT strives to secures pre-credit approvals to at ..

PBIT strives to secures pre-credit approvals to attract investors

24 minutes ago
 DIG Raza visits PIMS to inquire after injured offi ..

DIG Raza visits PIMS to inquire after injured officer

36 minutes ago
 MARSEW-7 brings together insightful minds to deepe ..

MARSEW-7 brings together insightful minds to deepen of maritime security: Naval ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan