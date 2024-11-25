Call To Enforce Laws To Curb Violence Against Women
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 25, 2024 | 07:45 PM
Enforcing and implementing laws aimed at preventing violence against women is essential to curbing gender-based violence
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Enforcing and implementing laws aimed at preventing violence against women is essential to curbing gender-based violence. Prof. Dr. Faleeha Zahra Kazmi expressed these views during the inaugural ceremony of an awareness campaign organized
by the Women Development Center of Home Economics University in
collaboration with UNICEF.
She emphasized that the university focuses on developing its students'
skills and abilities, equipping them with professional expertise in various fields.
Addressing the ceremony, U.S. Consul General Kristin Hawkins highlighted
women's critical role in Pakistan's progress. She stated that the U.S.
is running various programs to support women's development in Pakistan
and stressed the need to provide equal opportunities for women to
advance.
Senior journalist Salman Abid remarked that women are making strides in
diverse sectors, and female parliamentarians have played the most active
role in legislating for women's protection. He emphasized that women are
an integral part of Pakistan’s society, and without their inclusion,
societal progress is impossible.
UNICEF Punjab head, Sehar Raza Jafri, stated that to prevent violence,
women must be provided protection under existing laws, and awareness
about all forms of gender-based violence must be raised among the youth.
Professor Dr. Ra’ana Malik from Punjab University urged students to
actively participate in the awareness campaign to play an effective role
in preventing violence. She stressed the importance of women advancing
in the field of education and highlighted the responsibility of parents
to empower their daughters.
Senior journalist Dr. Huma Sadaf pointed out that gender-based attitudes
towards women also constitute violence and that women must also fulfill
their responsibilities to overcome these challenges.
The students presented a short play highlighting the importance of
women's education as part of the awareness campaign against violence.
The event was attended by Secretary of Women Development Salman Ali,
senior journalist Salman Ghani, Dr. Iram Rubab, Dr. Tayyaba Sohail, along with a large number of faculty members and students.
