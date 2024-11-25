Call to enforce laws to curb violence against women

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Enforcing and implementing laws aimed at preventing violence against women is essential to curbing gender-based violence

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Enforcing and implementing laws aimed at preventing violence against women is essential to curbing gender-based violence. Prof. Dr. Faleeha Zahra Kazmi expressed these views during the inaugural ceremony of an awareness campaign organized

by the Women Development Center of Home Economics University in

collaboration with UNICEF.

She emphasized that the university focuses on developing its students'

skills and abilities, equipping them with professional expertise in various fields.

Addressing the ceremony, U.S. Consul General Kristin Hawkins highlighted

women's critical role in Pakistan's progress. She stated that the U.S.

is running various programs to support women's development in Pakistan

and stressed the need to provide equal opportunities for women to

advance.

Senior journalist Salman Abid remarked that women are making strides in

diverse sectors, and female parliamentarians have played the most active

role in legislating for women's protection. He emphasized that women are

an integral part of Pakistan’s society, and without their inclusion,

societal progress is impossible.

UNICEF Punjab head, Sehar Raza Jafri, stated that to prevent violence,

women must be provided protection under existing laws, and awareness

about all forms of gender-based violence must be raised among the youth.

Professor Dr. Ra’ana Malik from Punjab University urged students to

actively participate in the awareness campaign to play an effective role

in preventing violence. She stressed the importance of women advancing

in the field of education and highlighted the responsibility of parents

to empower their daughters.

Senior journalist Dr. Huma Sadaf pointed out that gender-based attitudes

towards women also constitute violence and that women must also fulfill

their responsibilities to overcome these challenges.

The students presented a short play highlighting the importance of

women's education as part of the awareness campaign against violence.

The event was attended by Secretary of Women Development Salman Ali,

senior journalist Salman Ghani, Dr. Iram Rubab, Dr. Tayyaba Sohail, along with a large number of faculty members and students.