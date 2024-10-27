Call to establish rehabilitation centers for addicts

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Punjab Lawyers Front on Sunday demanded the Punjab government to establish

rehabilitation centers for addicts in district headquarters hospitals across the province.

In a press statement, Punjab Lawyers Front Chairman Rana Amjad Ali Amjad and

senior lawyer Sabir Ali Chauhan, stressed the need for immediate action, stating

that the centers would help reintegrate drug addicts into society as productive citizens.

They said that instead of leaving addicts to suffer, they should be given proper

treatment, which was not only a societal but also a government responsibility.

Rana Amjad Advocate also highlighted that police should focus on sending these

individuals to rehabilitation centers rather than arresting them for the sake of

performance metrics.

Sabir Ali Chauhan said the vulnerable group deserves state-sponsored treatment

and rehabilitation. He appealed to the Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif,

to establish such centers in every district to provide necessary care and support

to addicts for their rehabilitation.