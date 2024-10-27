Call To Establish Rehabilitation Centers For Addicts
Sumaira FH Published October 27, 2024 | 12:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Punjab Lawyers Front on Sunday demanded the Punjab government to establish
rehabilitation centers for addicts in district headquarters hospitals across the province.
In a press statement, Punjab Lawyers Front Chairman Rana Amjad Ali Amjad and
senior lawyer Sabir Ali Chauhan, stressed the need for immediate action, stating
that the centers would help reintegrate drug addicts into society as productive citizens.
They said that instead of leaving addicts to suffer, they should be given proper
treatment, which was not only a societal but also a government responsibility.
Rana Amjad Advocate also highlighted that police should focus on sending these
individuals to rehabilitation centers rather than arresting them for the sake of
performance metrics.
Sabir Ali Chauhan said the vulnerable group deserves state-sponsored treatment
and rehabilitation. He appealed to the Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif,
to establish such centers in every district to provide necessary care and support
to addicts for their rehabilitation.
