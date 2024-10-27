Open Menu

Call To Establish Rehabilitation Centers For Addicts

Sumaira FH Published October 27, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Call to establish rehabilitation centers for addicts

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Punjab Lawyers Front on Sunday demanded the Punjab government to establish

rehabilitation centers for addicts in district headquarters hospitals across the province.

In a press statement, Punjab Lawyers Front Chairman Rana Amjad Ali Amjad and

senior lawyer Sabir Ali Chauhan, stressed the need for immediate action, stating

that the centers would help reintegrate drug addicts into society as productive citizens.

They said that instead of leaving addicts to suffer, they should be given proper

treatment, which was not only a societal but also a government responsibility.

Rana Amjad Advocate also highlighted that police should focus on sending these

individuals to rehabilitation centers rather than arresting them for the sake of

performance metrics.

Sabir Ali Chauhan said the vulnerable group deserves state-sponsored treatment

and rehabilitation. He appealed to the Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif,

to establish such centers in every district to provide necessary care and support

to addicts for their rehabilitation.

Related Topics

Maryam Nawaz Sharif Police Chief Minister Punjab Government Of Punjab Punjab Lawyers Amjad Ali Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate com ..

Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..

18 hours ago
 Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

18 hours ago
 Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj A ..

Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award

19 hours ago
 Pakistan win three-match Test series against Engla ..

Pakistan win three-match Test series against England

1 day ago
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice ..

Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

1 day ago
 JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmi ..

JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history

2 days ago
 Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to p ..

Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal

2 days ago
 G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil f ..

G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan