Call to exempt cotton yarn from all duties

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) :-:Regional President of International Apparel Federation (IAF) and Chief Coordinator Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) Ijaz A. Khokhar has demanded the government to exempt cotton yarn from all types of taxes and duties in order to encourage this value-added sector.

Talking to the media here on Sunday, he highlighted the salient futures of PRGMEA budget proposals submitted to the government, and said that apparel industry should be allowed to import fabric under the SRO-492 scheme as the weaving industry of the country was unable to fulfill the growing demand for fashion wear.

"We have suggested in our budget proposals that one window operation should be introduced for replacing lengthy procedures", he said.

Under the prevailing circumstances, the PRGMEA suggests that the government should concentrate on formulating aggressive marketing plan for expanding the radius of exports of the country, he said, adding we have to explore non-traditional markets for introducing homemade products in these markets.

The IAF Regional President stressed the need for transfer of industrial technology (Technical know How) from China and other countries aimed at bringing innovation, improvement in products and production of new products. He further said at this critical juncture, "We are direly needed a stimulus economic plan coupled with relief package by the government to keep the production wheel in full motion to filling the gap caused by COVID-19", he added.

Ijaz said, under the circumstances, the government should focus on establishing regional, provincial and central level task force and formulation of sector wise and regional polices which would help the government not only in resolving the problems of exporters but also their needs.

Special funds, out of Export Development Fund (EDF) should be allocated for research and development in accordance with the industrial sectors concerned for bringing innovation and improvement in the standard of products, he added.