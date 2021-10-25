A speech contest on "Seerat-un-Nabi" was organised here on Monday under auspices of Anjuman Faiz-ul-Islam

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :A speech contest on "Seerat-un-Nabi" was organised here on Monday under auspices of Anjuman Faiz-ul-Islam.

Male and female students of Anjuman Faiz-ul-Islam schools took part in the contest and threw light upon different aspects of life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

President of Anjuman Faiz-ul-Islam Prof. Dr. Riaz Ahmed was the chief guest on this occasion.

Senior Vice President, Mohtarma Izhar Fatima, General Secretary, Raja Fateh Khan, Head of education Committee, Prof. Muhammad Rafique Chohan, Head of Bazm-e-Faiz, Prof. Niaz Irfan, Principal, Raja Shabbir Ahmed Satti, Headmistress of Primary school, Madam Naseem Nazneen and a large number of teachers and students attended the program.

Addressing the students, the speakers emphasized to follow the footsteps of Holy Prophet (PBUH) to get real success here in this world and hereafter.

Prof. Dr. Riaz Ahmed said the poverty, unemployment, corruption, falsehood and other prevailing evils were eating up our society and pushing it towards the deep valley of destruction.

"The Holy Prophet (PBUH) is the best role model for us to be followed," he added.

The life and teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) are complete code of life for the entire Muslim Ummah and the unprecedented revolution brought about by him has no parallel in the history.

He said that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) was a great educator and every aspect of His life is a guiding force not only for the Muslims but also for the entire humanity.

The President Anjuman Faiz-ul-Islam said that the blessed life of Holy Prophet (PBUH) was full of examples that have kept generations of Muslims inspired.

He said the complete obedience of Hazrat Mohammad (PBUH) is the integral part of a Muslim's life.

The purpose of the speech contest was to induce in students the Islamic teachings and also to make them self confident, he added.

He appreciated the students' level of sense about islam and stressed them to follow the teachings of Islam.

Izhar Fatima also spoke on this occasion. Later on, the position winners students were awarded with prizes.