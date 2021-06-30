Call to help, support children suffering from thalassemia

Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Baitul Mal Syed Yawar Abbas on Wednesday called upon the society to help children suffering from thalassemia as it was the responsibility of every human being to safeguard their future and reduce the problems being faced by them

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Baitul Mal Syed Yawar Abbas on Wednesday called upon the society to help children suffering from thalassemia as it was the responsibility of every human being to safeguard their future and reduce the problems being faced by them.

He was addressing a ceremony and blood donation camp for the children suffering from thalassemia at Punjab University on Wednesday. Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine, PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar, senior journalists Sohail Warraich, Hasan Nisar, eminent artist Khalid Abbas Dar, motivational speaker Qasim Ali Shah, Registrar Dr. Muhammad Khalid Khan, Department of Social Work Chairperson Prof Dr Syeda Mehnaz Hasan, Members of Punjab Assembly including Dr Shaheena, Uzma Kardar, Dr Samavia, Sabeen Kamran, Sania Kamran, Tanzila Imran, President Sundus Foundation Yasin, faculty members and a large number of students participated in the event.

Addressing the event, Syed Yawar Abbas said that the act of blood donation was indeed a great act of kindness.

Ejaz Alam said that the government was making efforts to help poor children and improve their standard of life. He said that the government was also taking action against those forcing the children for beggary.

PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed said that it was everyone's prime responsibility to organize such events to help ailing humanity.

He appreciated the role of Dr Mehnaz and her team for providing food to the poor people during Covid-19. He said that knowledge and skills were important but the behaviors were more important. He said that teachers must play an active role to bring positive change in behavior of society members.

Sohail Warraich said that children suffering from thalassemia hardly reached the age of 15 and they needed blood on a regular basis. He praised the role of Sundus Foundation which helped reduce the miseries being faced by the children.

Chairperson Dr Syeda Mehnaz Hasan thanked PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed for providing full support in order to launch social welfare projects and organize social welfare activities. She thanked the volunteers who donated blood for the children suffering from thalassemia. She said that the world had controlled the disease of thalassemia to a great extent but the situation in Pakistan was not so good. She called upon the parliamentarians to ensure thalassemia test of couples before marriage through institutions.

Qasim Ali Shah said that life was just like a story and everyone should do such good deeds so that one could be remembered in good words.

On this occasion, the teams of Punjab University and Sundus Foundation presented national anthems and a sketch to highlight issues being faced by the children.