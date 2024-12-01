Call To Increase Trade With Belarus
Faizan Hashmi Published December 01, 2024 | 03:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Pakistan and Belarus can cooperate in agriculture, food, edible oil, electric vehicles and other sectors, whereas installation of its latest agriculture machinery could help increase orange cultivation in Sargodha region.
These views were expressed by Khawaja Yasir Qayyum, President Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in a brief interview to APP on the recent visit of the President of Belarus to Pakistan. He said that in Pakistan, Belarusian tractors are considered a symbol of sustainability and strength. "Steps should be taken for their manufacturing in Pakistan.
Through the transfer of technology from Belarus, Pakistan can increase its production capacity and investment should be made in joint projects. Export of meat, dairy, agricultural products and paper products from Pakistan to Belarus can be increased whereas business-to-business contacts are important for investment in the private sector," he added .
He said that citrus fruits of Sargodha should be sent to Belarus for getting ample revenue whereas Belarus should take interest in installing orange processing plants in Sargodha region which could help increase the trade volume.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024
Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail
Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century
CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods
Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross
Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay
PPP holds event for foundation day preparations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
WFP in partnership with government ensures people have access to safe, health food: Ms Coco Ushiyama36 seconds ago
-
Non-customs-paid vehicle seized42 seconds ago
-
CPWB rescued 42 child beggars in November10 minutes ago
-
Road safety measures during sugarcane season11 minutes ago
-
Pakistani food exporters extend Malaysian visit amid positive response20 minutes ago
-
'FDI in corporate farming vital for food security'20 minutes ago
-
Diversification vital for growth: Iftikhar Malik20 minutes ago
-
Pakistani hand-carved furniture: a global symbol of elegance, craftsmanship21 minutes ago
-
PU IAS organizes 10th graduation ceremony21 minutes ago
-
Growing population challenges discussed21 minutes ago
-
Maa Boli Punjabi poetry forum set up21 minutes ago
-
President grieved over demise of former MNA Syed Ali Hassan Gilani in road accident31 minutes ago