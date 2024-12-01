Call to increase trade with Belarus

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Pakistan and Belarus can cooperate in agriculture, food, edible oil, electric vehicles and other sectors, whereas installation of its latest agriculture machinery could help increase orange cultivation in Sargodha region.

These views were expressed by Khawaja Yasir Qayyum, President Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in a brief interview to APP on the recent visit of the President of Belarus to Pakistan. He said that in Pakistan, Belarusian tractors are considered a symbol of sustainability and strength. "Steps should be taken for their manufacturing in Pakistan.

Through the transfer of technology from Belarus, Pakistan can increase its production capacity and investment should be made in joint projects. Export of meat, dairy, agricultural products and paper products from Pakistan to Belarus can be increased whereas business-to-business contacts are important for investment in the private sector," he added .

He said that citrus fruits of Sargodha should be sent to Belarus for getting ample revenue whereas Belarus should take interest in installing orange processing plants in Sargodha region which could help increase the trade volume.