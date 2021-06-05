UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Call To Make Anti-polio Drive A Success

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 10:33 PM

Call to make anti-polio drive a success

Deputy Commissioner Attock Imran Hamid Sheikh has emphasised upon all the health officers and staff to make the forth coming anti-polio campaign a success

ATTOCK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Attock Imran Hamid Sheikh has emphasised upon all the health officers and staff to make the forth coming anti-polio campaign a success.

While inaugurating the campaign in a remote village of Hazro, he said during this campaign which will remain continue till June11, as many as 297783 children will be administered anti-polio drops for which 1602 teams have been constituted.

He said that this include 1436 mobile teams, 126 fixed teams and 40 transit teams.

He was accompanied by CEO Health Dr Jawad Elahi , AC Hazro Shagufta Jabeen and others.

DC said that foolproof security for the polio teams must be ensured.

Related Topics

Polio Mobile Attock Hazro All

Recent Stories

Goma airport reopens two weeks after volcanic erup ..

3 minutes ago

Chief Minister Punjab seeks report

3 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 84 lives, infects 1,923 more peopl ..

3 minutes ago

Govt believes in freedom of expression: Farrukh

6 minutes ago

Burns ton frustrates New Zealand after Southee str ..

6 minutes ago

All 677 corona vaccination centres across Punjab f ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.