Call to make anti-polio drive a success

Deputy Commissioner Attock Imran Hamid Sheikh has emphasised upon all the health officers and staff to make the forth coming anti-polio campaign a success

ATTOCK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Attock Imran Hamid Sheikh has emphasised upon all the health officers and staff to make the forth coming anti-polio campaign a success.

While inaugurating the campaign in a remote village of Hazro, he said during this campaign which will remain continue till June11, as many as 297783 children will be administered anti-polio drops for which 1602 teams have been constituted.

He said that this include 1436 mobile teams, 126 fixed teams and 40 transit teams.

He was accompanied by CEO Health Dr Jawad Elahi , AC Hazro Shagufta Jabeen and others.

DC said that foolproof security for the polio teams must be ensured.