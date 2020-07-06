UrduPoint.com
Call To Make Rescue 1122 Service Operational In Jatoi

Residents of Tahsil Jatoi have appealed the high ups to make Rescue 1122 services operational pleading that the building stood completed but dysfunctional for the last four years due to absence of staff, equipment and ambulances

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Residents of Tahsil Jatoi have appealed the high ups to make Rescue 1122 services operational pleading that the building stood completed but dysfunctional for the last four years due to absence of staff, equipment and ambulances.

Jatoi city residents Irfan, Ghulam Muhammad, Nadeem and others said that Rescue 1122 building was completed around four years ago in tahsil Jatoi at a cost of Rs 75 million but the services were not yet operational.

They said that in case of any emergency situation, rescuers from Sheher Sultan or Alipur are called who reach Jatoi after covering a distance of 25-30 kilometres to help the injured of any accident.

They say, more lives can be saved with the launch of the service at Jatoi.

When contacted, District Emergency Officer Dr. Irshad ul Haq said that services could not become operational as the staff had not been recruited. He said that rescuers and other necessary staff would be recruited soon to make the service operational.

