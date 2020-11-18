“Call to President Zardari after killing Osama Bin Laden wasn’t tough as I thought,” says Barack Obama

(@fidahassanain)

In his new book, the former US President says he felt some comfort after killing Al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden through Abbottabad operation, revealing that the then President Asif Ali Zardari’s response to his call about Osama’s killing was unexpected as he called it a “good news”.

US President Barack Obama said that after killing Al-Qaeda Leader Osama Bin Laden, he thought it would be difficult to call the then Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari but it was not.

He said the then President Zardari called it a "good news" when he was told about Operation against Al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden.

"There was feeling of some comfort after killing Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad operation," the US President was quoted as saying by the TVs on Wednesday.

“I called the then President Zardari soon after killing Osama Bin Laden, thinking that it might be a tough call but it wasn’t. Zardari was a bit emotional at that time but he termed Osama’s murder a good news. Zardari told me that Al-Qaeda leaders were involved in murder of his wife,” he was quoted as saying further.

The former President wrote a book on important events took place during period of his presidency.

Taking to Twitter, Barack Obama had said: “ My memoir, A Promised Land, is out today. I hope you’ll read it. My goal was to give you some insight into the events and people that shaped me during the early years of my presidency. Most of all, I hope it inspires you to see yourself playing a role in shaping a better world,”.

The former President revealed that the then Secretary of Defense Robert Gates was also not in the favor of Abbotabad Operation. Joe Biden, the President-elect, was also not in the favor of sending Navy officers that time, he added.