Call To Promote Book Reading
Faizan Hashmi Published May 12, 2024 | 05:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) PML-N MPA Rana Munawer Ghous on Sunday called for steps for greater access of the visually impaired to books and knowledge.
Talking to APP, he said that intellectual and individual development was possible by promoting the culture of book reading in the country.
He said the availability of books and knowledge in Braille for the visually impaired was a welcome move.
He said the National Book Foundation was taking measures for the people affected by dyslexia.
Rana Munawer said that the foundation was preparing books for dyslexic children from class prep to 8th that would be available during the academic year 2024-25, which was a good sign to promote book reading. He said that the foundation's Braille Press in Karachi was providing books to the visually impaired for Rs10 only.
Recent Stories
DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2025
Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts and crafts journey at SCRF 2024
"Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut at SCRF 2024
Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharjah Children’s Reading
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024
Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed
Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers
Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday
Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM
Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..
President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Naan association agrees to sell roti at Rs152 minutes ago
-
Kohat Police arrested 18 suspects with two drug dealers2 minutes ago
-
Speaker summons parliamentary leaders' meeting2 minutes ago
-
Shopkeepers fined for overcharging2 minutes ago
-
CM inaugurates Center for Autism, Rehabilitation, Training in Hyderabad12 minutes ago
-
PGLDS calls for mandatory Hepatitis B vaccination at Birth12 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister KP greets Pakistan Hockey team on winning silver medal in Azlan Shah Cup22 minutes ago
-
Four dead, 1429 injured in 1308 road accidents in Punjab32 minutes ago
-
Man arrested for stealing Wapda wires32 minutes ago
-
12 power thieves booked32 minutes ago
-
Two gangs smashed32 minutes ago
-
Diraan Restaurant : Merriment in desolate place in Hyderabad52 minutes ago