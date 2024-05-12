Call to promote book reading

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) PML-N MPA Rana Munawer Ghous on Sunday called for steps for greater access of the visually impaired to books and knowledge.

Talking to APP, he said that intellectual and individual development was possible by promoting the culture of book reading in the country.

He said the availability of books and knowledge in Braille for the visually impaired was a welcome move.

He said the National Book Foundation was taking measures for the people affected by dyslexia.

Rana Munawer said that the foundation was preparing books for dyslexic children from class prep to 8th that would be available during the academic year 2024-25, which was a good sign to promote book reading. He said that the foundation's Braille Press in Karachi was providing books to the visually impaired for Rs10 only.