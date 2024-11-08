Open Menu

Call To Promote Iqbal’s Ideology Among Students

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 08, 2024 | 07:10 PM

Call to promote Iqbal’s ideology among students

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali has said that Allama Iqbal was the greatest poet of the subcontinent and there is a need to promote his ideology among students.

He was addressing a seminar in connection with ‘Iqbal Day’, organized by Punjab University Institute of Education & Research Department of English Language Teaching and Linguistics. On this occasion, former Vice-Chancellor of Punjab University Lt. Gen (r) Arshad Mehmood, Director IER Prof Dr Abdul Qayyum Chaudhry, In-charge Department of English Language Teaching and Linguistics Dr Muhammad Islam, faculty members and students were present. In his address,

PU VC Prof Dr Muhammad Ali said that every scholar in the world is familiar with Allama Iqbal. He said Allama Iqbal was a Sufi who presented the concept of a separate Muslim state. He said that there are more Muslims in India than in Pakistan but they do not have the right to rule. He said that Iqbal’s ideas on political consciousness, thought and acquisition of knowledge are worthy of being followed.

He congratulated the organizers for organizing a thought provoking seminar. He said that we need to learn from the lessons in the poetry of Allama Iqbal in urdu and Persian.

In his keynote lecture, Lt. Gen (r) Arshad Mahmood has said that the purpose of education is not only to get a degree but to act upon the knowledge in real life. He said that Allama Iqbal’s philosophy and poetry should be simplified and included in the Primary level curriculum. He said that the concept of “Shaheen” in Iqbal’s poetry teaches a child to fly; similar is the role of teachers and parents. Prof Dr Abdul Qayyum Chaudhry paid tribute to Lt. Gen. (r) Arshad Mahmood as Vice-Chancellor for his 8-year service in Punjab University. He said that Arshad Mahmood played a key role in including the philosophy of Iqbal in the syllabus of the BS (Hons) program. Dr Muhammad islam said that the aim of the seminar is to introduce young students to the thoughts of Allama Iqbal. He said that the youth should continue their journey of development in the light of Iqbal’s philosophy.

