Call to promote religious harmony

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Punjab Auqaf Secretary Dr Tahir Raza Bukhari has said that it is the need of the hour to promote religious harmony.

He said this while presiding over a meeting held regarding making the Khatam-un-Nabiyeen (PBUH) University active and forming Centre of Excellence for Religious Harmony at Aiwan-e-Auqaf on Sunday.

He said that role of 'Mehrab and Minbar' was very important in overcoming terrorism and sectarianism.

He said that the university actually reflected the sentiments of Muslims of Pakistan. It was told in the meeting that Quran Complex covering 55 kanals had been designated for setting up the Khatam-un-Nabiyeen (PBUH) University.

Council of Islamic Ideology Chairman Dr Muhammad Raghib Hussain Naeemi said that establishment of Centre of Excellence for Religious Harmony was inevitable to promote harmony across the province.

He said that religious powers should play their role in rooting out extremism and violence.

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Syed Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad said that Auqaf department had made unprecedented efforts for 'Ittehad-e-bain-ul-Muslimeen'.

Data Darbar Mosque Khateeb Mufti Muhammad Ramzan Sialvi, Punjab Quran board Secretary Amir Shahzad and Religious Affairs Director General Khalid Mehmood attended the meeting.