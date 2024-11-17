Open Menu

Call To Promote Religious Harmony

Sumaira FH Published November 17, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Call to promote religious harmony

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Punjab Auqaf Secretary Dr Tahir Raza Bukhari has said that it is the need of the hour to promote religious harmony.

He said this while presiding over a meeting held regarding making the Khatam-un-Nabiyeen (PBUH) University active and forming Centre of Excellence for Religious Harmony at Aiwan-e-Auqaf on Sunday.

He said that role of 'Mehrab and Minbar' was very important in overcoming terrorism and sectarianism.

He said that the university actually reflected the sentiments of Muslims of Pakistan. It was told in the meeting that Quran Complex covering  55 kanals had been designated for setting up the Khatam-un-Nabiyeen (PBUH) University.

Council of Islamic Ideology Chairman Dr Muhammad Raghib Hussain Naeemi said that establishment of Centre of Excellence for Religious Harmony was inevitable to promote harmony across the province.

He said that religious powers should play their role in rooting out extremism and violence.

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Syed Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad said that Auqaf department had made unprecedented efforts for 'Ittehad-e-bain-ul-Muslimeen'.

Data Darbar Mosque Khateeb Mufti Muhammad Ramzan Sialvi, Punjab Quran board Secretary Amir Shahzad and Religious Affairs Director General Khalid Mehmood attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Sunday Mosque Muslim Mufti

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2024

10 hours ago
 Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy ma ..

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..

1 day ago
 DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in ..

DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..

1 day ago
 #DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in ..

#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..

1 day ago
 Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget unde ..

Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister

1 day ago
IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on econ ..

IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters

1 day ago
 ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passe ..

ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away

1 day ago
 Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most ..

Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP

1 day ago
 Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as ..

Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..

1 day ago
 Pakistan women's central contracts announced

Pakistan women's central contracts announced

1 day ago
 Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deep ..

Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan