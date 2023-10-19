Open Menu

Call To Promote Skill Education To Empower Rural Women

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 19, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Call to promote skill education to empower rural women

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Sadaf Ali, a woman entrepreneur, on Thursday, called for focusing special attention on rural women's education through skill development and training to ensure their well-being.

A variety of approaches, including technical and vocational training, literacy, and numeracy training, are needed to address the various challenges rural women face, said Sadaf while talking to ptv news.

She went on to say that rural women play a crucial role in shaping our societies and economies.

It is imperative that we not only recognize their pivotal contributions but also take concrete steps to secure their future.

Sadaf emphasized providing rural women with access to essential facilities, such as healthcare, which are vital for their empowerment and the progress of rural communities.

“Together, we can create a brighter and more equitable future for all, where the voices and contributions of rural women are valued and uplifted,” she remarked.

