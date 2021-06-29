UrduPoint.com
Call To Provide Inheritance Rights To Women

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 09:37 PM

Call to provide inheritance rights to women

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Speakers at a seminar have called upon the need to ensure all rights of inheritance in property matters as given to women in islam as depriving them of their inherited rights is cruelty upon them.

The seminar was organized by the Centre for Quran and Sunnah at Al Raazi Hall here on Tuesday. Punjab University Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar, International Islamic University's Shariah academy Director General Dr Abdul Hayee Abro, Dean Faculty of Islamic Studies Prof Dr Hammad Lakhvi, Faculty of business, Economics and Administrative Sciences Prof Dr Mumtaz Anwar Chaudhry, Chairman Ranking Committee Dr Khalid Mahmood, Director Institute of Islamic Studies Dr Saad Siddiqui, Centre for Quran and Sunnah (CQS) Prof Dr Haris Mobeen, faculty members and a large number of students participated in the event.

In his address, Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar said that this is a serious violation of basic human rights but people at large are not bothering it. He said that Islam for the first time gave rights to the women and awareness should be created about this concept.

Dr Abdul Hayee said that distribution of rights inheritance as per instructions of Islam removes family differences and hence it is also a source of sharing family wealth among family members. He said that distribution of family wealth among members of the family as per instructions of Islam helps resolve differences and strengthens the whole family system. He said that Islam, through the law of inheritance, protects the rights of women and children. He said that Islam has taught to deal with mother, sister, wife and daughter in the best way which ultimately gave protection to their rights.

Dr Haris Mobeen thanked PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmad, Dr Saleem Mazhar, Dr Hammad Lakhvi and others for their participation in the informatory seminar. He said that the centre would provide a platform for employees and students for understanding several issues of everyday life in the light of the Quran and Sunnah.

