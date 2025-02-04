Call To Raise Voice For Kashmiris At All Forums
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 04, 2025 | 05:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Commissioner Musarrat Jabeen has said that Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan and all members of society at all levels should raise the voice for the freedom struggle of Kashmiris at the global level.
Addressing a seminar organized at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day, she said, "We stand with the Kashmiris, considering our religious and moral responsibility in their freedom struggle from generation to generation."
Chairperson of the Department of Pakistan Studies, Dr. Rubina Yasmin, in her welcome address, said that academic work is being done on high-level research papers related to the Kashmir issue in the university along with teaching. Prof. Dr. Musawar Hussain Bukhari, Chairman of the Department of Political Science, said that in today’s world, human rights violations should be brought to every international forum to highlight the Kashmir issue. The democratic powers of the world should be convinced about the right of Kashmiris to plebiscite. On the other hand, the geographical position of Kashmir is of utmost importance for Pakistan’s strong economy, protection of water resources and the success of CPEC. An economically strong Pakistan can play a vital role for the freedom of Kashmiris, he added.
Director of Students Affairs and Dean Faculty of Chemical and Biological Sciences, Prof. Dr. Abdul Rauf, talked about the historical background of Kashmir and various events and competitions related to Kashmir organized by student societies at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, especially Kashmir and Nazaria e Pakistan Society, Performing Art Society, Debating Society, Literary Society and Art and Photography Society. Advisor IUB Kashmir and Nazaria e Pakistan Society, Dr. Muhammad Ramzan Tahir, highlighted the importance of February 5 and said that India has usurped Kashmir by amending Article 35. The solution to this problem is possible only by implementing the United Nations resolution of February 5, 1948, he added.
Muhammad Ali Baloch in the urdu speech competition and Muhammad Taha in English spoke about the struggle for freedom of Kashmir. Aurangzeb, Ayesha Munir and Waqas Iqbal presented a Kashmiri song. The function was conducted by Dr. Sajila Kausar, Chairperson, Department of World Religions and Interfaith Harmony. Registrar Muhammad Shaji ur Rehman, Director Advanced Studies and Research Prof. Dr. Asif Naveed Ranjha, Director Media and Public Relations Dr. Shahzad Ahmed Khalid, officers, teachers and students attended the ceremony.
