Call to release Mirwaiz, remove restrictions on him

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid Srinagar while extending greetings to Muslims on the advent of new Islamic year � 1445 AH, has demanded release of its incarcerated President Mirwaiz Umar Farooq from house detention.

According to Kashmir media service,the Anjuman in a statement issued in Srinagar said, "Every new year provides us with an opportunity to go for self-introspection and reflect upon what is happening around us and as such, we need to learn lessons from our past and strive for the betterment of our present and future." "We must also submit ourselves completely to the will of Allah (SWT), strengthen our bond with our Creator � Allah (SWT) and deepen our love and devotion with our beloved Prophet Muhammad (SAW) so that we as Ummah are able to discharge our religious responsibilities in a much better way.

" It also expressed hope that the new Islamic year brings happiness, progress and prosperity for us.

On the occasion, the Anjuman expressed deep sorrow and regret over the fact that it has been three years of the illegal and arbitrary detention of MirwaizUmar Farooq, who is about to complete four years of imprisonment is a cause of great anxiety and worry for the people of Kashmir.

It stressed the need for the immediate release of in view of the beginning of Muharram-ul-Haram and the blessed days of Ashura and asked the authorities to remove the restrictions imposed on him.