Call to repair, replace street lights

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Secretary General Khadmin-e-Millat Pakistan (KMP) Saghir Ali Siddiqui on Sunday called upon the local administration to take appropriate measures to repair and install the street lights of Masjid-e-Amna, Paradise homes- Gulzar-e-Hijri to facilitate the 'Namazis'.

In a statement, Secretary General KMP said that the old broken down street lights which were installed need replacement and repair work to give a sense of security to the people, especially in the darker spots in the way to mosque.