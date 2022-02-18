UrduPoint.com

Call To Restore Stops Of Four Trains At Railways Stations

Faizan Hashmi Published February 18, 2022 | 02:50 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :Local railways stations wears a deserted look these days after cancellation of brief stopover of four out of five trains which had been plied through them earlier, APP learnt Friday.

Muzaffargarh and Kot Addu Railways Station had been remained as junction railways stations where five trains running every day. It had not only provided cheap, safe travelling facilities to native people.

In addition, it had become a good source of earning bread and butter for locals to run their families when inflation hit living standard of every person.

It used to be huge rush come out of passengers to purchase edibles from stalls displayed both on floor and small tuckshops, with great hustle and bustle was appeared upon arrival and departure of the five trains from the said railways station, it was said.

It's only Mehr Express now which plied from Multan to Rawalpindi currently, has stopover at the both stations.

Former councillors Liaqat Pathan, Mujahid Hussain, Shabbir Sagir, president of traders association Abid Mullana and other notables demanded authority concerned to restore stops of the four previous trains to provide the locals facility of safe journey and re-start of their business at aforementioned railways stations.

