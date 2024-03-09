Call To Safeguard Women’s Fundamental Rights
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 09, 2024 | 07:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Women's access to education, health and clean drinking water be acknowledged as fundamental rights because it was inevitable for future of the coming generations.
This was stated by different women speakers in a ceremony in connection with Women Day, here on Saturday. The ceremony was organized in collaboration with Shelter and Development Organization, District Women Peace Forum and Farmers Development Organization. The speakers including ex MPA Sabeen Gul, DEO Women Shamim Seyal, Balqees Bukhari, Aneela Ashraf and some others stated that women's economic empowerment was crucial for establishing durable peace and promoting healthier society.
Gender equality can help strengthen national economy.
The speakers stated that women were playing a significant role in various sectors, including education and health. A society cannot progress without giving rights to women. Whether they are mothers, daughters, wives, or sisters, they deserve respect in every role, the speakers remarked. They also suggested taking concrete measures, including end to violence, child marriages, harassment and provision of economic empowerment. A cake was also cut to commemorate International Women's Day in the event.
