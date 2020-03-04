Call to set sugarcane rate

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Chairman, Kissan Ittehad, Jam Hazoor Bakhsh Laar urged concerned government authorities to set sugarcane rate at Rs 250 per mound.

According to a press release issued here on Wednesday,he stressed the government to set sugarcane price at Rs 250 per 40 kg as local farmers had been facing financial constraint due to low rates of their agricultural produce, adding that growers had to spent heavy expenditures for the sugarcane crop and they could not bear losses due to low prices.