Call to set up Garment City in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :-:Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) has demanded the government to take necessary steps for setting up 'Garment City' in Sialkot.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday PREGMEA Chief Coordinator Ijaz A Khokhar said that the establishment of Garment City in this export-oriented city had become vital for accelerating the pace of production and export activities.

Replying to a question, he said, "We understand that government set aside Research and Development for SME sector for product development and product innovation, adding that at this juncture, special R&D support fund should be made available as 95 percent units fall in SME sector. Timely action of the government in this direction would help SME sector to adopt new technology research and development as well as qualifying the compliance issues, he said.

Responding to another question, he said, "Our value-added products were unable to fetch high value due to poor packaging and under the circumstance we should focus on establishing a product development and packaging centre and graduate students would be engaged in the industry to improve the product line and packaging for better price grabbing".

The PRGMEA Chief Coordinator stressed the need for disbursed Export Development Fund (EDF) sector wise with a view to increase the performance of export sector, adding that if reforms measures were taken in the consultation with the stakeholders coupled with effective monitoring mechanism, the EDF would help boost exports significantly and improve export competitiveness in the country.

Replying to a question, Ijaz suggested that the government should establish a Brand Development Fund for textile sector for international brand development schemes such as Turkish TURQUALITY (Turk Professional Qualifications Authority 2009) which allowed garment sector of Turkey to upgrade the original design stage.

Speaking on the occasion, PRGMEA North Zone Chairman Sohail Sheikh said that currently the garment sector having a limited product line for export market due to non-availability of the latest fabric locally.

Foreign buyers were demanding new garment based on G3, G4 and technical fabric material and we are direly needed to offer more diversified products to gain maximum benefits from GSP Plus, he said.

Sohail further said that due to lack of coordination, export and textile polices were not implemented in true spirit, as a result of which, export results were not achieved.