Open Menu

Call To Set Up National Gold Bank

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 24, 2023 | 05:48 PM

Call to set up national gold bank

Gold & Gems Art Promotion Council of Pakistan (GGAPCP) President Muhammad Ahmed has demanded Caretaker Federal Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar and State Bank of Pakistan Governor Jameel Ahmed to set up a gold bank at national level for dealing with fluctuation in gold prices

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) Gold & Gems Art Promotion Council of Pakistan (GGAPCP) President Muhammad Ahmed has demanded Caretaker Federal Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar and State Bank of Pakistan Governor Jameel Ahmed to set up a gold bank at national level for dealing with fluctuation in gold prices.

Muhammad Ahmad, who is also FPCCI Regional Standing Committee Convener for Gems & Jewellery, and Chairman Lahore Division Sarafa and Jewellers Association, expressed these views while addressing a meeting to review election arrangements for new office bearers of the council here on Friday.

He said the government should control gold prices as ever-rising prices of the yellow metal were affecting small businessmen.

He said if a gold bank was set up in the country, people could be able to buy the yellow metal direct from the bank, which would end the role of middlemen. He was of the view that the government could control prices of gold like it regulates the prices of petroleum products and other commodities.

The GGAPCP president further said the government had granted the gems and jewellery sector the status of industry in 2005, but facilities to the industry could not be provided accordingly.

Muhammad Ahmed also demanded the government to remove impediments to gold and jewellery exports which would not only promote the industry but also help increase foreign exchange.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Lahore Governor Exchange Exports State Bank Of Pakistan Bank Buy Gold From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s Tech Wizards Impressed by vivo V29e 5 ..

Pakistan’s Tech Wizards Impressed by vivo V29e 5G!

55 minutes ago
 Here’s what you need to know about the TikTok Ch ..

Here’s what you need to know about the TikTok Challenges

1 hour ago
 KSE-100 tops 59,000 points on investor confidence

KSE-100 tops 59,000 points on investor confidence

1 hour ago
 Gomal University, University of Mianwali sign MoU

Gomal University, University of Mianwali sign MoU

12 minutes ago
 Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakis ..

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2023

2 minutes ago
 Caretaker PM emphasizes on educating youth about r ..

Caretaker PM emphasizes on educating youth about rich Islamic history, culture

2 hours ago
Rupee shed 11 paisa against Dollar

Rupee shed 11 paisa against Dollar

12 minutes ago
 IMF disbursed $ 1.2 bln under Stand By Arrangement ..

IMF disbursed $ 1.2 bln under Stand By Arrangement so far: Caretaker Minister fo ..

12 minutes ago
 PM lauds Saudi Arabia for always standing with Pak ..

PM lauds Saudi Arabia for always standing with Pakistan in turbulent times

12 minutes ago
 LHC observes Environment Protection Dept responsib ..

LHC observes Environment Protection Dept responsible for smog

3 hours ago
 Pakistan offers airlift for injured Palestinians f ..

Pakistan offers airlift for injured Palestinians for medical treatment

3 hours ago
 Pakistan actively engaged in ending Gaza crisis, r ..

Pakistan actively engaged in ending Gaza crisis, resolution of Palestine issue: ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan