UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Call To Set Up Separate Jails For Women Prisoners

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 08:40 PM

Call to set up separate jails for women prisoners

ISLAMABAD, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Former member of the National Commission for Human Rights Chuadhry Muhammad Shafique on Tuesday urged the government to set up separate jails for women with maximum facilities for their young children.

Although the jail administrations across the country were taking care of the children's health, diet, education and recreation, but still an environment was required to improve their mental health, he told APP.

Chaudhry Shafique said around 3 percent of women prisoners across the country were keeping their children in jails. In Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh the women prisoners were allowed to keep their children with them till attaining the age of 5, he added.

He said separate jails should be set up for pregnant women prisoners and those who who were breast feeding their toddlers.

Related Topics

Sindh Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Punjab Jail Young Women Government Breast Feed

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid meets UAE team for First Globa ..

27 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates DUBAI FDI on win ..

27 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives First Deputy Prime Mini ..

42 minutes ago

NCM: Tropical Cyclone Maha has no impact on UAE

57 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed briefed on Abu Dhabi’s five-year ..

57 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Smart Police Station at ..

57 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.