Call to set up separate jails for women prisoners

ISLAMABAD, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Former member of the National Commission for Human Rights Chuadhry Muhammad Shafique on Tuesday urged the government to set up separate jails for women with maximum facilities for their young children.

Although the jail administrations across the country were taking care of the children's health, diet, education and recreation, but still an environment was required to improve their mental health, he told APP.

Chaudhry Shafique said around 3 percent of women prisoners across the country were keeping their children in jails. In Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh the women prisoners were allowed to keep their children with them till attaining the age of 5, he added.

He said separate jails should be set up for pregnant women prisoners and those who who were breast feeding their toddlers.