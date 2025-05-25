Call To Strengthen UK-Pakistan Trade, Investment Ties
Faizan Hashmi Published May 25, 2025 | 04:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Chairman of the UK-Pakistan Joint business Council Mian Kashif Ashfaq on Sunday said that the United Kingdom, one of Pakistan’s largest trading partners in Europe, can play a vital role in driving innovation, enhancing exports, and promoting foreign direct investment (FDI) in Pakistan.
Talking to a delegation of foreign investors led by Arbab Khan, President of the Pak-British Friendship Council (North West Chapter, UK), Mian Kashif emphasized that stronger business-to-business linkages, joint ventures, and strategic collaborations can help unlock new economic opportunities. He noted that deepening economic ties with the UK can significantly contribute to Pakistan’s socio-economic development.
He highlighted the evolving nature of the long-standing bilateral relationship, which is now transitioning into a more dynamic and mutually beneficial economic partnership.
There is considerable potential, he said, for growth in sectors such as textiles, information technology, agriculture, and renewable energy. “With renewed interest from both sides in expanding trade relations, a strong foundation is being laid for sustainable economic growth, job creation, and industrial advancement in Pakistan,” he stated.
Mian Kashif also acknowledged the valuable role of diaspora communities and chambers of commerce in promoting bilateral trade and investment. He called for greater engagement from both governments to reduce trade barriers, simplify regulatory processes, and create an enabling environment for long-term cooperation. He said that the evolving partnership between Pakistan and the UK holds significant promise for shared prosperity and economic resilience.
