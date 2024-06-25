Call to take urgent measures against ice addiction

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Addiction is growing as a social disease in Pakistan, which has affected the new generation and paralyzed their abilities as well.

These views were expressed by well-known educationalist and psychiatrist Dr. Jawad Muhammad Shujaat at a function organized for the rehabilitation of drug addicts at Azam Center on International Narcotics Day here on Tuesday. He said that today's youths, who have to take charge of the country in future, had become a victim of the evil disease. "The increasing trend of ice in society along with other addictive substances is nothing less than an alarm bell. Ice is a crystalline form of methamphetamine which is highly addictive and powerful and unfortunately the addiction is spreading rapidly among young Pakistanis, especially in urban areas," he added.

He said that ice addiction had devastating effects on the physical and mental health of the user, which not only creates many moral, mental, psychological and social problems but also increases the risk of death.

A lack of awareness and education about ice addiction in Pakistan has made it difficult to tackle the problem, which has led to many young people becoming addicted to it, leading to an increase in crime and health problems, the psychiatrist maintained.

He said that the increasing trend of ice addiction in Pakistan needed an urgent attention and prevention. "In this regard, public awareness is also imperative and the government and civil society should take joint measures to deal with this serious situation so that we can secure the future of the country and the nation by promoting a healthy society," he added.