Call To Take Urgent Measures Against Ice Addiction
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 25, 2024 | 06:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Addiction is growing as a social disease in Pakistan, which has affected the new generation and paralyzed their abilities as well.
These views were expressed by well-known educationalist and psychiatrist Dr. Jawad Muhammad Shujaat at a function organized for the rehabilitation of drug addicts at Azam Center on International Narcotics Day here on Tuesday. He said that today's youths, who have to take charge of the country in future, had become a victim of the evil disease. "The increasing trend of ice in society along with other addictive substances is nothing less than an alarm bell. Ice is a crystalline form of methamphetamine which is highly addictive and powerful and unfortunately the addiction is spreading rapidly among young Pakistanis, especially in urban areas," he added.
He said that ice addiction had devastating effects on the physical and mental health of the user, which not only creates many moral, mental, psychological and social problems but also increases the risk of death.
A lack of awareness and education about ice addiction in Pakistan has made it difficult to tackle the problem, which has led to many young people becoming addicted to it, leading to an increase in crime and health problems, the psychiatrist maintained.
He said that the increasing trend of ice addiction in Pakistan needed an urgent attention and prevention. "In this regard, public awareness is also imperative and the government and civil society should take joint measures to deal with this serious situation so that we can secure the future of the country and the nation by promoting a healthy society," he added.
Recent Stories
PM announces duty-free solar panels for general public
Babar Azam returns home after exit from ICC T20 World Cup 2024
Federal cabinet okays Azm-e-Istehkam operation
Fiza Ali strongly reacts to fake marriage rumours
TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: Khawaja Asif
A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and Social Impact
Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief Justice of LHC
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis after beating Bangladesh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 June 2024
Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of France
Macron warns far-right, hard-left policies could lead to 'civil war'
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Empowered young girls can play key role in country's development: Senator Ayesha Farooq1 second ago
-
Gilani for enhancing inter-parliamentary cooperation between Pakistan, Australia7 seconds ago
-
CM inspects controlled access corridor Bund Road project20 minutes ago
-
Gates Foundation, Pakistan vow to jointly work for Pakistan’s climate resilience building20 minutes ago
-
Six outlaws arrested20 minutes ago
-
Tangible outcomes of govt efforts to reduce expenditures soon: PM20 minutes ago
-
Heavy rainfall forecast from June 26 to July 1 in Sindh20 minutes ago
-
USAT optional for university admissions, clarifies HEC30 minutes ago
-
PGGA organizing National Youth Forum from 25-28 June30 minutes ago
-
Nigerian delegation briefed about municipal services, infrastructure development30 minutes ago
-
Eight of a family including women, children killed over property dispute30 minutes ago
-
Open court held to address electricity-related issues30 minutes ago