Caller Arrested For Threatening Female Lawyer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 14, 2024 | 04:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) The police have arrested a mobile phone caller on the charge of intimidating a female lawyer for pursuing a rape case.

A police spokesman said here on Monday that two anonymous callers had contacted Advocate Ayesha Yasmeen through mobile phone and hurled threats of dire consequences for pursuing a rape case in a court of law.

During the conversation, one of the callers identified himself as Shehzad.

The lawyer immediately complained to the Women Police Station Faisalabad which registered a case and started an investigation. The police traced accused Muhammad Shehzad of Chak No.256-GB in Toba Tek Singh through his mobile phone and arrested him. The caller was a record holder and wanted to the police in a number of cases.

The police locked the accused behind bars while efforts to arrest his accomplice are underway, the spokesman added.

