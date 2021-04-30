UrduPoint.com
Calligrapher Starts Writing Quran

Fri 30th April 2021 | 05:30 PM

Calligrapher starts writing Quran

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :An international calligrapher, Muhammad Qamar Sultan, has started writing the holy Quran at newly approved map of Pakistan.

In the opening ceremony, held here on Friday, Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan appreciated the work of the calligrapher and said that writing Holy Quran in the Ramazan was an honour.

He also prayed for the artist. Director Faisalabad Arts Council Zahid Iqbal was also present.

