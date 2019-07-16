Calligraphic Exhibition concluded at Rawalpindi Arts Council

Calligraphic Exhibition by Pride of Performance artist Aftab Ahmed Khan (late) concluded at Rawalpindi Arts Council

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Calligraphic Exhibition by Pride of Performance artist Aftab Ahmed Khan (late) concluded at Rawalpindi Arts Council.

Member Punjab Assembly, Momina Waheed was chief guest of the concluding ceremony accompanied by Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Capt (R) Saqib Zafar, Naheed Manzoor, son of Aftab Ahmed Khan Ehsan Ullah and Director RAC Waqar Ahmed.

Commissioner Rawalpindi said that that the purpose of the exhibition was to pay tribute to Aftab Ahmed Khan on his tremendous services.

He was multi-dimensional personality as he was retired DIG Police, Calligrapher, Photographer, Writer and Forensic Expert.

He was died after short illness in last month. MPA Monina Waheed said that Aftab Khan was an academy of art himself.