Calligraphy, A Vital Communication Method: PU VC

Faizan Hashmi Published September 11, 2024 | 05:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood has said that calligraphy is one of the best mediums of communication which has more power than words.

He was addressing a ceremony of ‘Names of the Prophet (PBUH) calligraphy competition and exhibition’ organised by PU Sheikh Zayed Islamic Centre in collaboration with Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen Authority Islamabad and Ashraf Al Qalam.

Dean Faculty of Islamic Studies Prof Dr Muhammad Hammad Lakhvi, Director SZIC Prof Dr Muhammad Abdullah, Rehmatul-Lil-Aalameen Authority’s Focal Person Dr Ishtiaq Ahmed Gondal, renowned calligrapher Ashraf Heera, faculty members, students and calligraphers from all over the country were present.

In his address, PU VC Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood said such events should be organised to publicise the message of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). He said that after seeing the exhibition, the first feeling comes about the teachings of the Prophet (PBUH).

Appreciating the work of calligraphers, he said that the progress of women in this field is a good omen for the nation. He said that PU Islamic studies departments have a special role in the ranking of the varsity. He said that the students who graduated from here are serving all over the world. Prof Dr Muhammad Abdullah welcomed the participants and said that the name of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) will continue to rise further till the Day of Judgment.

Ashraf Heera, while describing the history of calligraphy, said that Pakistani calligraphers are famous all over the world. He said that Pakistani calligraphers have also worked in Masjid Nabawi. Dr Ishtiaq Ahmed Gondal congratulated the organisers for organising the event and said that such events give encouragement to young artists and students.

Later, shields and certificates of appreciation were distributed to the best calligraphers.

