Calligraphy Classes In Full Swing At PNCA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 08, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Calligraphy classes in full swing at PNCA

ISLAMABAD, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :Calligraphy classes is in full swing at Pakistan National Council of the arts (PNCA) under the supervision of instructor Shabbir Ahmad Zia.

A large number of students had been registered to present their abilities in calligraphic art or other writing instruments and contemporary ideas related to the theme ,said a press release issued here.

A calligraphic student Faiza Hassan sharing her remarks about calligraphy said modern calligraphy ranged from functional inscriptions and designs to fine-art pieces.

Classical calligraphy differed from type design and non-classical hand-lettering, though a calligrapher might practice both, she said.

She said calligraphy continues to flourish in the forms of wedding invitations and event invitations, font design and typography, original hand-lettered logo design, religious art, announcements, graphic design and commissioned calligraphic art, cut stone inscriptions, and memorial documents.

It was also used for props and moving images for film and television, and also for testimonials, she added.

