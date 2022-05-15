UrduPoint.com

Calligraphy Classes In Full Swing At PNCA

Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Calligraphy classes in full swing at PNCA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :Calligraphy classes is in full swing at Pakistan National Council of the arts (PNCA) under the supervision of instructor Shabbir Ahmad Zia.

A large number of students have been registered to present their abilities in calligraphic art or other writing instruments and contemporary ideas related to the theme, according to a press release issued here.

A calligraphic student Faiza Hassan sharing her views about calligraphy said that modern calligraphy ranged from functional inscriptions and designs to fine-art pieces.

Classical calligraphy differed from typing design and non-classical hand-lettering, though a calligrapher might practice both, she said.

She said that the trend of calligraphy continues to flourish in the forms of wedding invitation cards, font design and typography, original hand-lettered logo design, religious art, announcements, graphic design and commissioned calligraphic art, cut stone inscriptions, and memorial documents.

It was also used for props and moving images for film and television, and also for testimonials, she added.

\778C:zkz/P:zkz/L:srb/R:srb

Related Topics

Pakistan Film And Movies Student Marriage TV From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th May 2022

5 hours ago
 COAS visits Bahawalpur Corps Headquarters

COAS visits Bahawalpur Corps Headquarters

14 hours ago
 AJK PM for short and long-term planning to promote ..

AJK PM for short and long-term planning to promote tourism in this picturesque S ..

14 hours ago
 CM seeks deadline to ensure cleanliness of cities, ..

CM seeks deadline to ensure cleanliness of cities, towns

15 hours ago
 Heat wave grips Larkana

Heat wave grips Larkana

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.