Calligraphy competition held at University of Gujrat

(@FahadShabbir)

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) The Hayateen Islamic Forum, a student society of the Department of Islamic Studies at the University of Gujrat, organized a calligraphy competition at Hafiz Hayat Campus in observance of the holy month of Ramadan. The event aimed to foster students' interest in calligraphy and encourage artistic expression.

Shafqat Ali Awan, a faculty member from the Department of Design, Faculty of Architecture, Design, and Fine Arts, judged the competition and provided guidance on the intricacies of calligraphy. The award distribution ceremony was presided over by Dr. Shoaib Arif, Coordinator of the Hayateen Islamic Forum.

Speakers highlighted the significance of calligraphy in Islamic civilization, emphasizing its role in promoting aesthetics and artistic sensibility in islam.

Participants showcased their talent by inscribing Quranic verses and divine Names in their calligraphy pieces. Ayesha Khan (Computer Science) secured first place, Al Rayyan Idrees (Department of Design) won second place, and Marosha-tul-Hasan (Environmental Sciences) secured third place. The top winners received honorary shields and certificates, while all participants were awarded certificates of appreciation.