Calligraphy competition of names of Holy Prophet PBUH on Oct 3

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :Alhamra Executive Director Muhammad Rafiullah said on Saturday that artistes from all over the country had shown keen interest in calligraphy competition being held under the head of 'The Holy Names of the last Prophet PBUH' on Oct 3.

According to Alhamra sources here, the calligraphy competition would be held along with other programs aimed at celebrating the holy month of Rabi-ul-Awwal in a befitting manner.

As many as 180 artists would take part in the calligraphy competition and 250 art works of these artists would be put on display at the gallery and the exhibition would be inaugurated by Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, he added.

The Alhamra executive director said that the art works would consist of the sacred names of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), Quranic verses, 'Rubaiyat', Qaseeda Burda Sharif and Hadees Sharif.

Muhammad Rafiullah said, "It is a matter of great honour to be part of the exhibition."