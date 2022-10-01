UrduPoint.com

Calligraphy Competition Of Names Of Holy Prophet PBUH On Oct 3

Sumaira FH Published October 01, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Calligraphy competition of names of Holy Prophet PBUH on Oct 3

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :Alhamra Executive Director Muhammad Rafiullah said on Saturday that artistes from all over the country had shown keen interest in calligraphy competition being held under the head of 'The Holy Names of the last Prophet PBUH' on Oct 3.

According to Alhamra sources here, the calligraphy competition would be held along with other programs aimed at celebrating the holy month of Rabi-ul-Awwal in a befitting manner.

As many as 180 artists would take part in the calligraphy competition and 250 art works of these artists would be put on display at the gallery and the exhibition would be inaugurated by Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, he added.

The Alhamra executive director said that the art works would consist of the sacred names of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), Quranic verses, 'Rubaiyat', Qaseeda Burda Sharif and Hadees Sharif.

Muhammad Rafiullah said, "It is a matter of great honour to be part of the exhibition."

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab All From

Recent Stories

TECNO Launched the First-Ever Color Changing Camon ..

TECNO Launched the First-Ever Color Changing Camon 19 Pro Mondrian in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Alia Bhatt shares glimpses of her maternity clothe ..

Alia Bhatt shares glimpses of her maternity clothes brands

4 hours ago
 China announces over $90mln assistance so far for ..

China announces over $90mln assistance so far for Pakistan: Nong Rong

4 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Phil Salt brings England back into the ..

Pak Vs Eng: Phil Salt brings England back into the series with magnificent 88 no ..

6 hours ago
 Federal Cabinet constitutes committee to investiga ..

Federal Cabinet constitutes committee to investigate leaked cipher

6 hours ago
 Pakistan committed to deepen relations with UAE: P ..

Pakistan committed to deepen relations with UAE: PM

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.