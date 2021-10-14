UrduPoint.com

Calligraphy Contest Held Under Ashra Rehmat-ul-Alameen

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 10:40 AM

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Sahiwal Arts Council organized a calligraphy contest in connection with Ashra Rehmatul-lil-Alameen (SAWW) here on Thursday.

Chairman PHA Ch Ali Shakoor and Incharge District complaint cell Sheikh Muhammad Chohan were the chief guests on the occasion,while Director SAC Dr Syed Riaz Hamdani was accompanied by them.

They appreciated the work of artists and said that under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan,the Ashra was being celebrated across the district aimed to teach the life of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) to the children and adults and brought it in their lives.

They urged youth to follow the teachings of the last Prophet (PBUH) to achieve success in the world and the world hereafter.

Later, cash prizes were distributed among the position holders.

