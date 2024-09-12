Open Menu

Calligraphy Exhibition 'Asma-un-Nabi' Held At Alhamra

Sumaira FH Published September 12, 2024 | 06:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) The Lahore Arts Council Alhamra continues its observance of Eid Milad-un-Nabi with utmost devotion and respect. A prestigious exhibition titled 'Asma-un-Nabi' was organised to honour this occasion, featuring calligraphic works celebrating Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Shazia Rizwan, Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture, inaugurated the exhibition in the presence of Executive Director Alhamra Sarah Rashid and Director General (PILAC) Binash Fatima and others.

Shazia Rizwan expressed profound admiration for the artists' work, recognising their efforts and commending Alhamra for organising such a significant exhibition. She also emphasised the attendees' deep desire to receive the Prophet's (PBUH) intercession on the Day of Judgment, highlighting the essential role of their love for him in their faith.

The exhibition provided a platform for 125 artists to showcase their talent and devotion. With 150 masterpieces that showcased Quranic verses, Hadiths, and Islamic perspectives, the artists demonstrated their exceptional skills.

Notable artists such as Amna Rasool, Samiya Maroof, Amber Faisal, Qaiser Abbas, and Muhammad Waqas were recognised for their outstanding pieces and awarded certificates and cash prizes of Rs. 20,000 each, acknowledging their valuable contributions to the event.

In addition to the exhibition, a Mehfil-e-Naat was held, adding a profound layer of spirituality to the celebrations. Renowned Naat reciters presented heartfelt tributes praising the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), further enhancing the spiritual atmosphere of the event.

The event garnered a significant turnout, with attendees visibly moved by the spiritual impact of the displayed artworks. As a token of appreciation, Executive Director Sarah Rashid presented Shazia Rizwan with a souvenir to honour her support for the event, further highlighting its success and the emotional connection it fostered with the audience.

