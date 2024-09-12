Calligraphy Exhibition 'Asma-un-Nabi' Held At Alhamra
Sumaira FH Published September 12, 2024 | 06:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) The Lahore Arts Council Alhamra continues its observance of Eid Milad-un-Nabi with utmost devotion and respect. A prestigious exhibition titled 'Asma-un-Nabi' was organised to honour this occasion, featuring calligraphic works celebrating Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).
Shazia Rizwan, Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture, inaugurated the exhibition in the presence of Executive Director Alhamra Sarah Rashid and Director General (PILAC) Binash Fatima and others.
Shazia Rizwan expressed profound admiration for the artists' work, recognising their efforts and commending Alhamra for organising such a significant exhibition. She also emphasised the attendees' deep desire to receive the Prophet's (PBUH) intercession on the Day of Judgment, highlighting the essential role of their love for him in their faith.
The exhibition provided a platform for 125 artists to showcase their talent and devotion. With 150 masterpieces that showcased Quranic verses, Hadiths, and Islamic perspectives, the artists demonstrated their exceptional skills.
Notable artists such as Amna Rasool, Samiya Maroof, Amber Faisal, Qaiser Abbas, and Muhammad Waqas were recognised for their outstanding pieces and awarded certificates and cash prizes of Rs. 20,000 each, acknowledging their valuable contributions to the event.
In addition to the exhibition, a Mehfil-e-Naat was held, adding a profound layer of spirituality to the celebrations. Renowned Naat reciters presented heartfelt tributes praising the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), further enhancing the spiritual atmosphere of the event.
The event garnered a significant turnout, with attendees visibly moved by the spiritual impact of the displayed artworks. As a token of appreciation, Executive Director Sarah Rashid presented Shazia Rizwan with a souvenir to honour her support for the event, further highlighting its success and the emotional connection it fostered with the audience.
Recent Stories
IHC suspends physical remand of arrested PTI leaders
Access to X, previously known as Twitter, restored in Pakistan, PTA Tells SHC
Royal Saudi Naval Forces Delegation Visits Pakistan Navy Led Ctf-150 at Bahrain
Economic projects in participation of Afghanistan move forward to practical impl ..
Impact of AI in Education on Teaching and Student Success
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2024
Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of opposition
Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economic reforms
Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the World’s Thinnest 6mm Phone!
Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai
Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PWD secretary holds 34th annual Country Engagement Working Group meeting46 seconds ago
-
Awareness campaign on education held for Afghan Refugees in Kohat50 seconds ago
-
Sindh Govt intensifies efforts to launch electric taxis across province53 seconds ago
-
DC Chairman for resolving passport issues of people1 minute ago
-
IHC suspends physical remand of arrested PTI leaders5 minutes ago
-
Churna Island designated MPA, boosting marine conservation efforts11 minutes ago
-
BISP to increase Kafaalat stipends amount up to Rs. 13,500 by January; support 10 mln families11 minutes ago
-
EU special envoy meets Azam Nazeer Tarar to discuss religious freedom21 minutes ago
-
UET organizes seminar on Pak-Afghan shared water21 minutes ago
-
China, Pakistan ink landmark leather industry pact, boosting Sino-Pak collaboration, trade21 minutes ago
-
PITB to develop app & software for PEF, agreement signed31 minutes ago
-
Nation pays heartfelt tribute to Major Raja Aziz Bhatti Shaheed on his 59th martyrdom anniversary31 minutes ago