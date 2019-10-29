Calligraphy Exhibition "Avaaz" To Be Held On Nov 17

Calligraphy exhibition titled "Avaaz 2019" would be held here at the National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences (NUCES) commonly known as FAST on November 17

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :Calligraphy exhibition titled "Avaaz 2019" would be held here at the National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences (NUCES) commonly known as FAST on November 17.

Avaaz 2019 aims to preserve the cultural heritage in form of gathering calligraphers from all over the country.

This year, Avaaz 2019 would be attended by artists with a masterpiece, both delight to human eye and an inspiration to the spirit.

Calligraphy is an art of beautifully connecting meaningful dots, an art form in which patience and attention to detail are more important than artistic talent. Calligraphy is the action of emotion, of thought and of decision.

It has recorded the history of mankind and disclosed the inmost depths of heart.