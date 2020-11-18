Calligraphy exhibition based on Ism-e-Mubrak held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :A calligraphy exhibition based on Ism-e-Mubrak Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) to celebrate Hafta Shan-e-Rahmatulil Alameen Wednesday arranged in Punjab Council of the Arts (PUCAR).

Chairman peace and cultural organization Mushaal Hussein Mullick flanked by Deputy Director Sajjad Hussain inaugurated the exhibition.

The work of famous calligraphers like such as Elahi Bux Matee, Azeem Iqbal, Khawaja Muhammad Hussain, Shabir Ahmed Zia, Muhammad Younas Roomi, Wajiha Raja, Sania Shabir, Shumaila and Sauda Tanvir were exhibited on the occasion.

Addressing on the occasion, Mushaal Hussein Mullick said that the life of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) is a beacon for Muslims and 'only by following the guidance of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), we can succeed in this world and in the hereafter.

It is dire need of the hour to introduce the teaching of Holy Prophet (PBUH) to the world so that the opinion of west may change about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and islam,' she added.

She further said that the whole world was ignoring the Indian atrocities on Kashmiri Muslims while eighty lacs people are imprisoned in the Indian occupied valley.

She also strongly condemned the blasphemous sketches in France and the statement of the French President.

The calligraphy exhibition will continue until November 22.