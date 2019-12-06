UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Calligraphy Exhibition By Buddhist Monk Attracts Visitors

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 05:11 PM

Calligraphy exhibition by Buddhist Monk attracts visitors

A four-day calligraphy exhibition by Buddhist Monk of Korea Dr. Neung Hur is attracting a large number of visitors here at the Aqs Art Gallery

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :A four-day calligraphy exhibition by Buddhist Monk of Korea Dr. Neung Hur is attracting a large number of visitors here at the Aqs Art Gallery.

The Buddhist Monk and Islamic Scripture; a work of art is his first solo show in Pakistan.

As a seasoned artist, who is well versed in several Asian styles as well as trained in European realism, he had held 80 group exhibitions and ten solo exhibitions in several countries of the world, including Korea, France, Russia and Mongolia.

The artwork draws on the literal meanings of the calligraphic texts as well as on the interplay of colour symbolism. The artist believes that God is best illustrated through light and light is also a symbol of life.

Living creatures cannot exist without light.

Dr. Nadeem Omar Tarar, the Executive Director of Centre for Culture and Development (C2D), told APP that it was amazing that Dr. Neung Monk beautiful created art pieces of Islamic Calligraphy. He said that it was second day of exhibition and the response of the people is very positive. He said that exhibition would continue till December 8.

A visitor at exhibition Raj Khan Marwat said it was really amazing to saw a Buddhist Monk created such a beautiful Islamic Calligraphic. He said that it was unbelievable artwork by one Buddhist Monk. He said that more people should visit and see this beautiful Calligraphy.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Russia France Visit Mongolia December God Best Asia

Recent Stories

UAE Rulers congratulate President of Finland on In ..

1 minute ago

Ali Zia steps down

9 minutes ago

Policy of discouraging imports should be reconside ..

13 minutes ago

UVAS holds seminar on ‘Water Disputes in 21st Ce ..

16 minutes ago

Cricket South Africa boss suspended over misconduc ..

4 minutes ago

Indian girl shot in face after she paused dancing ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.