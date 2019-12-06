Calligraphy exhibition by Buddhist Monk attracts visitors

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :A four-day calligraphy exhibition by Buddhist Monk of Korea Dr. Neung Hur is attracting a large number of visitors here at the Aqs Art Gallery.

The Buddhist Monk and Islamic Scripture; a work of art is his first solo show in Pakistan.

As a seasoned artist, who is well versed in several Asian styles as well as trained in European realism, he had held 80 group exhibitions and ten solo exhibitions in several countries of the world, including Korea, France, Russia and Mongolia.

The artwork draws on the literal meanings of the calligraphic texts as well as on the interplay of colour symbolism. The artist believes that God is best illustrated through light and light is also a symbol of life.

Living creatures cannot exist without light.

Dr. Nadeem Omar Tarar, the Executive Director of Centre for Culture and Development (C2D), told APP that it was amazing that Dr. Neung Monk beautiful created art pieces of Islamic Calligraphy. He said that it was second day of exhibition and the response of the people is very positive. He said that exhibition would continue till December 8.

A visitor at exhibition Raj Khan Marwat said it was really amazing to saw a Buddhist Monk created such a beautiful Islamic Calligraphic. He said that it was unbelievable artwork by one Buddhist Monk. He said that more people should visit and see this beautiful Calligraphy.