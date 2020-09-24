UrduPoint.com
Calligraphy Exhibition Concludes At Alhamra

Umer Jamshaid 29 seconds ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 09:18 PM

Calligraphy exhibition concludes at Alhamra

The eight day calligraphy exhibition and workshop concluded here at Lahore Arts Council (LAC) on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :The eight day calligraphy exhibition and workshop concluded here at Lahore Arts Council (LAC) on Thursday.

Punjab Secretary Finance Abdullah Sunbal was the chief guest of the concluding ceremony.

LAC Executive Director Saman Rai showed 150 works of art by more than 100 calligraphers to the chief guest.

Abdullah Sunbal said on the occasion that the artwork displayed in the exhibition was a pleasant feeling on themind and heart and a manifestation of the skills of calligraphers. Alhamra was promoting art and culture through its initiatives, he said adding the management deserved congratulations for organizing a successful exhibition, calligraphy competition and workshop.

At the end, prizes were distributed among the winners of the calligraphy competition.

More Stories From Pakistan

