Calligraphy Exhibition From Monday
Faizan Hashmi Published September 29, 2024 | 07:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) The Punjab Council of Arts Faisalabad division, in collaboration with Naqsh Artists Association, would organise the 19th Annual Quranic Calligraphy Exhibition here on Monday, Sept 30, 2024.
Director Faisalabad Arts Council (FAC) Muhammad Owais Abid said here on Sunday that the exhibition would be inaugurated at 4 p.m. on Monday in connection with Eid-e-Milad.
The exhibition would continue up to October 4, 2024 and work of various calligraphers belonging to Faisalabad, Lahore, Bahawalpur, Sialkot, Okara, etc. would be displayed in the art gallery, he added.
