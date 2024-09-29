Open Menu

Calligraphy Exhibition From Monday

Faizan Hashmi Published September 29, 2024 | 07:50 PM

Calligraphy exhibition from Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) The Punjab Council of Arts Faisalabad division, in collaboration with Naqsh Artists Association, would organise the 19th Annual Quranic Calligraphy Exhibition here on Monday, Sept 30, 2024.

Director Faisalabad Arts Council (FAC) Muhammad Owais Abid said here on Sunday that the exhibition would be inaugurated at 4 p.m. on Monday in connection with Eid-e-Milad.

The exhibition would continue up to October 4, 2024 and work of various calligraphers belonging to Faisalabad, Lahore, Bahawalpur, Sialkot, Okara, etc. would be displayed in the art gallery, he added.

Related Topics

Lahore Faisalabad Punjab Okara Bahawalpur Sialkot October Sunday P

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2024

11 hours ago
 Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled fo ..

Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled for Sept 30

22 hours ago
 JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbol ..

JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah

22 hours ago
 BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in N ..

BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in North Waziristan

22 hours ago
 Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperatio ..

Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperation in key areas

23 hours ago
PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, ..

PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, Salman Akram Raja into custod ..

23 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ d ..

KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ defiance

23 hours ago
 Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israe ..

Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli attack

1 day ago
 Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi ..

Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan

1 day ago
 PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, en ..

PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan