Calligraphy exhibition held at PAC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :In collaboration with Khaneh Farhang Iran, the Punjab Council of the Arts(PAC) organised a calligraphy exhibition.

Director-General of Khaneh Farhang Iran Faramarz Rahmazad was the chief guest of the opening ceremony, while more than 50 works of art by Khawaja Muhammad Hussain and Muhammad Azeem Iqbal were displayed in the exhibition.

Speaking on the occasion, the Director-General of Faramarz Rahmazad said that the Sassanid art of Iran inspired Islamic art.

He said that the arts include calligraphy, architecture, poetry, painting, ceramics, carpet weaving, pottery and handicrafts.

"Islamic art is based on monotheism, which draws man towards Allah." Faramarz added that the artist is on the path of evolution and progress towards Allah himself through his art.

He urged that all fields of art should reflect the plight of the Palestinian people and the oppressed of the world so that the international community may be compelled to react against the oppressors.

Finally, he thanked the Rawalpindi Arts Council for the successful exhibition.

On the occasion, Naheed Manzoor said that calligraphy was a valuable ancient art of Muslims. Islamic art was a mirror of our civilisation and culture.

After the Islamic revolution in Iran, significant progress was made in arts and culture, as in other fields.

This exhibition aims to promote love and friendship between the artisans of both countries. Director Waqar Ahmed said that the artist is the bearer of love and peace. The people of Pakistan and Iran are like two souls, and the fragrance of peace will spread through art. A large number of art lovers attended the exhibition.