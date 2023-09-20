Open Menu

Calligraphy Exhibition Held At PNCA To Celebrate Rabi-ul-Awwal

Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2023 | 09:05 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) organized a calligraphy exhibition, 'Mehar-e-Qalam', to celebrate the holy month of Rabi-ul-Awwal with religious enthusiasm.

The exhibition showcased the extraordinary works of calligraphic styles, from traditional to contemporary, and embodied the spiritual resonance of the holy month of M. Ashraf Heera, Shabbir Zia, M. Jamal Muhsin, Arif Khan, Aslam Dogar, and M. Waseem Ashraf Wasi, a press release on Wednesday said.

Caretaker Minister for National Heritage and DG PNCA M. Ayoub Jamali inaugurated the exhibition on September 19 followed by a soft opening on September 20, in which DG- PNCA distributed certificates of appreciation to all the participating artists.

DG- PNCA said that he was grateful to the Visual Arts team and participants for their hard work and dedication in making the exhibition possible. He praised their creativity, talent, and commitment to the art of calligraphy and expressed confidence that the event would be a resounding success.

The exhibition was a visual feast that paid homage to the profound significance of the month of Rab-ul-Awal. Visitors had the opportunity to witness the beauty of Arabic calligraphy, explore the fusion of traditional and contemporary elements, and experience the spiritual resonance that each piece embodied.

Attendees also had the opportunity to meet the artists and engage in conversations about the significance of calligraphy in Islamic art.

The exhibition was a valuable opportunity to immerse oneself in the rich cultural heritage of Pakistan.

The Mehar-e-Qalam calligraphy exhibition was a resounding success, showcasing the masterful works of some of Pakistan's most celebrated calligraphers.

The exhibition was a testament to the rich cultural heritage of Pakistan and the enduring power of art to inspire and uplift societal norms and traditions.

More Stories From Pakistan