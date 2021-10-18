Calligraphy exhibition kicked off to mark Ashra Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alamin

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Member Punjab Assembly Seemabia Tahir has said that the Punjab government was taking all possible steps to promote calligraphy.

She said this while addressing the inaugural function of the exhibition of calligraphy works based on the Prophet(SAW) Era by renowned calligrapher Muhammad Azeem Iqbal under the auspices of Punjab Arts Council here on Monday.

Seemabia said that the personality of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is a beacon for the whole world. Therefore, we must follow His footsteps for success in this world and the hereafter.

She said that Muhammad Azeem Iqbal is a calligrapher and his works are reminiscent of the Prophet Era.

Naheed Manzoor said that Muhammad Azeem Iqbal is a plant planted by Arts Council which has become a vigorous tree today. She said that the works of Azeem Iqbal have been sent to many Islamic countries.

Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmad noted that the platform of the Arts Council was proving to help encourage young artists.

The exhibition comprises fifty calligraphic artefacts/paintings on Islamic arts in various mediums like leather, woodwork, copper and other precious stones.

The calligraphy exhibition will continue till October 22.