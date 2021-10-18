UrduPoint.com

Calligraphy Exhibition Kicked Off To Mark Ashra Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alamin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 09:53 PM

Calligraphy exhibition kicked off to mark Ashra Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alamin

Member Punjab Assembly Seemabia Tahir has said that the Punjab government was taking all possible steps to promote calligraphy

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Member Punjab Assembly Seemabia Tahir has said that the Punjab government was taking all possible steps to promote calligraphy.

She said this while addressing the inaugural function of the exhibition of calligraphy works based on the Prophet(SAW) Era by renowned calligrapher Muhammad Azeem Iqbal under the auspices of Punjab Arts Council here on Monday.

Seemabia said that the personality of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is a beacon for the whole world. Therefore, we must follow His footsteps for success in this world and the hereafter.

She said that Muhammad Azeem Iqbal is a calligrapher and his works are reminiscent of the Prophet Era.

Naheed Manzoor said that Muhammad Azeem Iqbal is a plant planted by Arts Council which has become a vigorous tree today. She said that the works of Azeem Iqbal have been sent to many Islamic countries.

Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmad noted that the platform of the Arts Council was proving to help encourage young artists.

The exhibition comprises fifty calligraphic artefacts/paintings on Islamic arts in various mediums like leather, woodwork, copper and other precious stones.

The calligraphy exhibition will continue till October 22.

Related Topics

World Government Of Punjab Punjab Young October All Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

UAE’s new federal budget will drive development ..

UAE’s new federal budget will drive development journey: UAE ministers

10 minutes ago
 UAE participates in Arab Governors’ meetings wit ..

UAE participates in Arab Governors’ meetings with WBG, IMF chiefs

40 minutes ago
 Putin Congratulates Russian Cyber Team on Winning ..

Putin Congratulates Russian Cyber Team on Winning Global Dota-2 Championship

2 minutes ago
 Iran in Talks With Russia to Buy Fighters, Helicop ..

Iran in Talks With Russia to Buy Fighters, Helicopters - Chief of General Staff

2 minutes ago
 First Black US secretary of state Colin Powell die ..

First Black US secretary of state Colin Powell dies aged 84

2 minutes ago
 Lawyers fraternity boycotts court proceedings agai ..

Lawyers fraternity boycotts court proceedings against price hike

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.