Calligraphy exhibition kicks off at Alhamra

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :A three-day-long calligraphy exhibition began here on Wednesday at Alhamra Arts Center, the Mall.

The exhibition features 26 calligraphy artworks from Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

Alhamra Executive Director Farhat Jabeen said that the art of calligraphy has a special place in Islamic civilization and culture, adding that the work of the youth is commendable.

She said that in the displayed artworks the artists have written Quranic verses in a very beautiful manner.

She said that Pakistan is one of the countries where artists have done a great job in calligraphy and Alhamra is making special efforts for the promotion and development of the art of calligraphy.

She said that regular workshops are being organized, and classes are organized in the summer camp in this regard.

The current art exhibition would continue till Friday, August 5.