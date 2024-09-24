Calligraphy Exhibition opens at PNCA to celebrate Rabi-ul-Awal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) opened a

Calligraphy Exhibition featuring a diverse collection of mixed media calligraphy pieces to celebrate the holy month of Rabi-ul-Awal.

Drawn from the PNCA’s permanent collection, the exhibition showcased the intricate beauty of Islamic calligraphy, blending traditional art forms with contemporary interpretations.

The art enthusiasts from twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, including students, scholars and common people visited the exhibition and admired the variety of styles and techniques that highlighted the spiritual essence of the revered art form.

The exhibition will continue till September 27, offering art lovers and cultural enthusiasts a chance to connect with the rich Islamic artistic tradition during the sacred month.

The exhibition highlighted not only the spiritual depth of the art form but also its evolution through time, blending tradition with innovation.