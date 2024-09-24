Open Menu

Calligraphy Exhibition Opens At PNCA To Celebrate Rabi-ul-Awal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 24, 2024 | 12:00 AM

Calligraphy Exhibition opens at PNCA to celebrate Rabi-ul-Awal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) opened a

Calligraphy Exhibition featuring a diverse collection of mixed media calligraphy pieces to celebrate the holy month of Rabi-ul-Awal.

Drawn from the PNCA’s permanent collection, the exhibition showcased the intricate beauty of Islamic calligraphy, blending traditional art forms with contemporary interpretations.

The art enthusiasts from twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, including students, scholars and common people visited the exhibition and admired the variety of styles and techniques that highlighted the spiritual essence of the revered art form.

The exhibition will continue till September 27, offering art lovers and cultural enthusiasts a chance to connect with the rich Islamic artistic tradition during the sacred month.

The exhibition highlighted not only the spiritual depth of the art form but also its evolution through time, blending tradition with innovation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Rawalpindi September Media From Love

Recent Stories

Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice ..

Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine

6 hours ago
 Indian actors support screening of “The Legend o ..

Indian actors support screening of “The Legend of Maula Jatt” at local cinem ..

6 hours ago
 SC Justice Alexandre de Moraes gives social media ..

SC Justice Alexandre de Moraes gives social media platform time to file addition ..

6 hours ago
 Govt orders IPPs to cancel power agreements or fac ..

Govt orders IPPs to cancel power agreements or face consequences

6 hours ago
 Nurpur Lions fined for slow over-rate

Nurpur Lions fined for slow over-rate

6 hours ago
 Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup playoff stage to ..

Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup playoff stage to begin tomorrow

6 hours ago
The Revolution of Smartphone Design Technology

The Revolution of Smartphone Design Technology

7 hours ago
 PSI Pakistan appoints Bond Advertising as its agen ..

PSI Pakistan appoints Bond Advertising as its agency partner of choice

7 hours ago
 Appointment of Lt Gen Mohammad Asim Malik as DGISI ..

Appointment of Lt Gen Mohammad Asim Malik as DGISI is very welcome for the patri ..

7 hours ago
 Capture Life's Moments with Unmatched Clarity: Inf ..

Capture Life's Moments with Unmatched Clarity: Infinix ZERO 40 Unveiled

7 hours ago
 Lt Gen Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief

Lt Gen Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief

10 hours ago
 Wahab shares interesting story about past friendsh ..

Wahab shares interesting story about past friendship between Shoaib Akhtar and K ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan