Calligraphy Exhibition Organized By Arts Council Of Pakistan Karachi

Umer Jamshaid Published January 15, 2022 | 05:21 PM

Calligraphy exhibition organized by Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi

DG Rangers Sindh Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhry Visits Calligraphy Exhibition, Appreciates Artists' Skills

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th January, 2022) The Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi has organized an exhibition of calligraphy-based on the skills of young calligraphers at the Art Gallery Arts Council Karachi. President of Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah, DG Rangers Sindh Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhry, well-known industrialists SM Munir, Zubair Chhaya, and other personalities participated in the exhibition. Visited stalls and appreciated the skills of the artists,


President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah said that Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi has always encouraged artists, we aim to promote the talents of talented children, Arts Council Karachi has created this new art gallery, the organizer of the exhibition Almeira and his team have organized a very good exhibition, I congratulate all the artists.


Expressing his views, SM Munir said that all the artists have done a great job. The artists are ready to provide Kati Hall for the exhibition if needed, artists will continue to receive all kinds of support from us. Talking about Ahmed Shah's efforts for Art, SM Munir said that Ahmad Shah is a living legend, he is doing his best for the promotion of art. It is only Ahmad Shah's job to perform more than 500 functions in a year. The calligraphy exhibition will continue for two days at Arts Council Karachi Art Gallery.

